Outdoors Consultation

MEA Council is planning to grow its provision for outdoor recreation over the next decade and want to hear what residents would or wouldn’t like to see happen in the borough.

Outdoor recreation covers everything from clay pigeon shooting to walks, cycling, climbing, running and more. The first stage of public consultations was carried out in February and from that a draft strategy has been created which residents can now feedback on. A final consultation process is underway.

A final eight week consultation process is now underway. The public can attend drop in sessions: Tuesday, June 25,at Larne Town Hall - 6.30pm to 8.30pm; Wednesday, June 26, at Ballymena Showgrounds - 6.30pm to 8.30pm; and, Thursday, June 27, at Carrickfergus Town Hall - 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

You can also have your say at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MidandEastAntrim