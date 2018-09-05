Out of hours service at Whitehead

Libraries NI has announced that branches across the network returned to normal opening hours this week with many locations offering late night access.

With summer holidays now a distant memory, back-to-school-season is in full swing. Whether its school, college or university, thoughts are now turning to the study schedule for the year ahead.

Libraries NI points out it offers an important range of services including free broadband/Wi-Fi access, printing facilities, study space and a large selection of resources including books to help people study, support a new hobby or just to immerse themselves in another world all available to borrow right away for free.

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI chief executive, said: “Staff at Libraries NI understand it can be quite challenging at times to fit everything in to an already busy day, however with 88 libraries across Northern Ireland offering late night opening, many until 8.00pm, your local library can provide the perfect study space at a time and location which is convenient for you and your family.”

Whitehead Library also offers an out of hours service allowing registered members, aged 18 years or over, access to a range of important facilities on a controlled self-service basis for an additional 30 hours per week.

This means the Edward Road branch in the seaside town is now open until 8.00pm, Monday to Saturday. Those interested are invited to call in and ask staff for further details on how to register for the out of hours service.

Details of the current opening hours and the full range of events and facilities available can be viewed on the Libraries NI website at www.librariesni.org.uk