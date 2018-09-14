Orange lodges to mark 100 years since Armistice

Local Orange lodges are set to take part in a parade this weekend to commemorate the end of World War One.

Co Antrim Grand Orange Lodge is holding the parade and drumhead service in Antrim to commemorate the signing of the Armistice.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 15 with the drumhead service at the Antrim Stadium.

Thousands of Orange Brethren are expected to participate, with lodges from Larne, Carrickfergus, Carnmoney, Cloughfern and Sixmilewater set to take part.

Bands from across Co Antrim will accompany the lodges.

The parade will assemble at Fountain Hill, Antrim at 1.30pm, moving off at 2pm. The parade route is - Fountain Hill, Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Market Square and Castle Grounds to Antrim Stadium.

The return parade route is – Antrim Stadium, Lough Road, Dublin Road, Bridge Street, High Street, Church Street and Fountain Street to Fountain Hill for dispersal.

The drumhead service, commencing at 3pm, will be conducted by the County Grand Chaplin Bro Rev Ian Mclean.

A spokesperson said: “Brethren, sisters and junior Orange lodges will be accompanied by a number of bands which will add to the significance of the commemoration as we pay homage to the thousands of Orangemen and Women from Co Antrim who paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of democracy and our freedom 100 years later.”