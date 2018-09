Local Orange lodges took part in a parade on Saturday to commemorate the end of World War One.

Co Antrim Grand Orange Lodge staged the parade and drumhead service in Antrim to commemorate the signing of the Armistice.

Right Worshipful Brother Robin Matthews, County Grand Master, Mrs Joan Christie Her Majesty's Lord Lieutent for County Antrim and Ald John Smyth Deputy Mayor, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Orange Brethren from Larne, Carrickfergus, Carnmoney, Cloughfern and Sixmilewater participated in the event at Antrim Stadium.

Bands from across Co Antrim also accompanied the lodges.