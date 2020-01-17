One tonne of pre-loved toys donated to charity by recycling residents in Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim’s recycling residents have been praised for helping struggling families after one tonne of toys was donated to a charitable campaign.

The Christmas Toy Container project proved extremely successful with pre-loved toys donated at council recycling centres to Restore (Habitat for Humanity) in Ballymena, Restore (East Belfast Mission) in Larne and Blythswood Ireland in Carrickfergus.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “I would also like to thank all those who donated to council’s Christmas Toy Container appeal which attracted a fantastic response. Because of the generosity of the people in the borough, families who often find Christmas a challenging time were given a helping hand.”

Latest statistics for the borough show more people than ever are doing their bit to re-use and recycle rather than dump their waste over the festive period. A lot less food waste was mixed with rubbish, meaning residents are also better utilising their brown bins.

Council’s household recycling centres (HRCs) were busier than ever before this Christmas. Waveney Road HRC, Ballymena, saw over 1,000 visits a day during Christmas 2019, compared to 600 per the rest of the year.

Over the two-week holiday period, 300 TVs were collected at the site, while glass recycling was up across the borough.

At Larne’s Redlands HRC,10 tonnes of glass was collected over the period, twice as much as last year.

Council also reported that residents contributed even further to these recycling figures by pre-sorting their cardboard with Sullatober HRC, Carrickfergus, receiving 12 tonnes over the two-weeks of Christmas.

During 2019, the local authority’s five recycling centres welcomed 550,000 visits from residents, collected 21,000 tonnes of waste and separated 71% of that waste for re-use and recycling, representing an increase of 1% on the figure for 2018.

Cllr Morrow added: “It is very encouraging to see that, thanks to the hard work of our residents and staff, we are now recycling more waste than ever before.

“Council’s household recycling centres were only closed for three days over the Christmas period to allow residents to recycle as much as possible and this was helped greatly by people sorting their recyclables before entering the sites to ensure a quick and easy visit.”