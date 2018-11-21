‘One child in ten suffers neglect’ says NSPCC charity

The NSPCC Northern Ireland charity has launched its ‘Light for Every Childhood’ Christmas Appeal with the help of ambassador and broadcaster Stephen Clements.

The children’s charity is focusing on raising awareness of the nature and scale of neglect, highlighting how one child in every ten suffers from this form of abuse.

As part of the campaign, the charity is also encouraging the community “get you sparkle on” and text to donate to the NSPCC.

The new fundraising initiative asks people to get together at work, at school or with friends and family, dress-up in a glitzy outfit, wear a Christmas jumper or decorate their face with eco-glitter and donate £3 to the NSPCC by texting SPARKLE to 70007.

To get involved, sign-up via www.nspcc.org.uk/Christmas to find all tips and information to hold a sparkle party.

Catherine Nuttall, NSPCC Northern Ireland head of fundraising, said: “Christmas is a time when we celebrate with our nearest and dearest, so we thought why not add some sparkle to your celebrations. Every sparkle, every sequin and every penny you raise can do amazing things for children.”

The funds raised for the charity’s ‘Light for Every Childhood’ Christmas Appeal will help the NSPCC keep children safe from abuse and neglect this Christmas, and all year round.

The NSPCC’s “Holly Jolly” Christmas concert will be held at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, on Tuesday December 4. It will be a festive musical evening, with choirs from Lidl, Danske Bank, Matalan, Women in Business and Ramada Encore as well as Killard House School with proceeds being donated to the NSPCC’s helpline service. Contact northernirelandappeals@nspcc.org.uk or call 028 90351135 for tickets.