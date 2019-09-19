On your marks, get set for the NI Primary Cross Country League

A pupil from Larne has helped launched this year’s Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League.

Para World Championship finalist, James Hamilton, recently joined pupils from Linn Primary School and Stranmillis Primary School at St Columb’s Park in Derry~Londonderry to launch the popular annual League which will get underway on October 4 at Lurgan Park.

Expected to attract over 4,500 entrants from 200-plus schools, it will bring together young runners aged between nine and 12 years old from across Northern Ireland – and marks the ninth consecutive year of sponsorship by Flahavan’s Porridge.

Following on from the successful introduction last year of a new format for the League, runners will compete in one of two regional rounds held in counties Antrim and Down or the North West, Causeway Coast, Southern and Tyrone/Fermanagh area – each taking place over a week in October and November.

Qualifying runners will then be invited to take part in the final due to be held on January 22, 2020.

Speaking at the launch about his new ambassador role, James Hamilton, said: “As a para-athlete, I am passionate about inspiring young people of all abilities to get involved in sport. This year’s League provides the perfect opportunity for both experienced and novice runners aged between nine and 12 years old to sign-up – and I look forward to meeting with competitors as the rounds progress.

“This could be the start of an exciting career for our sporting stars of the future, so I encourage all schools across Northern Ireland to get involved!”

James, competed in the IPC World Para Championships in London in 2017 where he came sixth overall. This August, he ran at the Manchester International running a season’s best.

Brand Marketing Manager for Flahavan’s Alice Quirke, said: “Now in our ninth year of working with Athletics NI, we look forward to continuing to fuel young athletes as they take part in the League.

“We are committed to investing in children from across Northern Ireland at an age when the foundations for a sporting career are being laid – with the League already having proven its worth as a launchpad for young runners to progress through to professional athletes.

“Good luck to all of the competitors taking part this year – we are confident this will be the first step of a very exciting sporting journey for many”

For further information including details of how to take part in the League, contact the Athletics NI office by emailing info@athleticsni.org or calling 028 9060 2707.