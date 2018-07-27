On track for a fun-filled festival in Whitehead

Whitehead Summer Festival 2018 swings into action this evening (Friday) with help from the community.

There’s a pre-festival clean-up and barbecue at the seafront car park 6.30 pm. Supported by Whitehead Scouts and Wombles, the BBQ is afterwards at the Scout Hut, Beach Road (gloves, litter pickers and bags provided).

Whitehead Community Centre is hosting a tea dance at 7.00pm with music by George Bradley. And there’s an invitation to Bingo and Boogie from 8.00pm in the Marine Bar.

To round the evening off, Cinema Whitehead presents that evergreen sporting classic Chariots of Fire, outdoor at the gardens of the Methodist Church, 9.30pm

Meanwhile, Whitehead Food and Folk Festival (4 August 2018) has teamed up with Translink again this year to encourage visitors to take advantage of summer travel discounts for a fun-filled day out.

Enjoy a third-off day return train travel after 9.30am or a £18 Family and Friends ticket offering unlimited bus and rail day travel across NI for up to 2 adults and 4 children – find out more at www.translink.co.uk/summer/