Official opening of new toilet block in Whitehead

New toilet facilities in Whitehead have opened to the public following an investment by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Based at Castleview Pavilion, the new block includes provision for those with disabilities, as well as baby-changing facilities.

They are situated close to recreational grounds and are convenient to a number of the area’s attractions.

The previous public toilet facilities in Whitehead were closed as a result of the deterioration of the building, antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “I am delighted to have officially opened the new block in Whitehead.

“Whitehead is a stunningly beautiful area and it’s no surprise that more and more people are travelling from across Northern Ireland and much further afield to explore and enjoy it.

“Indeed we are welcoming record numbers of tourists to the world famous Causeway Coastal Route, of which Whitehead is a must-visit.

“It is therefore vital our facilities are up to a good standard and that we have all the necessary provisions in place for visitors and residents.

“The community in Whitehead and the surrounding area, in particular the Whitehead Regeneration Group, must be congratulated for all their fantastic work in maintaining, promoting and showcasing their home.

“Their civic spirit is tremendous and an inspiration to others of what can be achieved when a community rallies together.

“We thank them for their commitment to Mid and East Antrim and for their patience while the work on the new toilets was carried out.”

Elected members and community representatives gathered for the official opening of toilet block on Monday.

The seaside village has not had a such a amenity since the old toilet block on Chester Avenue was demolished a number of years ago.

A stand alone automatic toilet was subsequently installed at the seafront.

Previously, it had been suggested locally that a public toilet block was necessary for a seaside town that is promoted as a tourist destination.

It is an issue which has been highlighted to local elected representatives.

Plans for the new facility had been started by the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council.

The provision of a new toilet block was said to have been “probably the primary concern of Whitehead people during canvassing” according to Cllr. Mark McKinty.

