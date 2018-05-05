Belfast City Marathon: Seven KEY things for runners to remember

You’ve done the training. Your prep is complete. The Belfast City Marathon is looming large and you’re focused on the race. Here are seven key things to remember on the big day.

1. Race number: Remember your race number (including chip on back), pins (absolutely vital!) and final instructions. It’s also a good idea not to bring any valuables with you.

2. What about toilets? Be prepared for a queue, or use the toilet before leaving home. There will be toilet facilities at Belfast City Hall but expect them to be exceptionally busy! There are also toilet facilities along the route - check the marathon’s official website for more details.

3. Waiting for the start of the race: Do not to push forward as it may take some minutes for everyone to get going - depending on your position, you may have to walk first before jogging or running.

4. Official running number: If you decide not to run, the advice is to destroy it. Do not exchange it or transfer it to anyone else as YOUR name will be registered in our system.

5. Race / timing chip: Champion Chip System fitted to the back of your race bib: Please do not remove this, it’s key to recording your time.

6. Timings! Seems obvious, but remember, it all kicks off at 9am at Belfast City Hall. Participants are required to complete the route in under six hours.

7. Where can I leave extra clothing? Organisers say clothing can be left with marathon staff at Donegal Square East, there will be signage to direct you. Please leave your tied bag, clearly displaying your race number for easy identification, at this location. After the race gets under way, staff will transport your bag to Ormeau Park where it will be placed in a marked position for you in the Participants’ Marquee at the end of your run.

