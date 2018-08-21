Numbers achieving top grades increases at Larne High

The percentage of pupils attaining top grades at A-Level in Larne High School has increased this year.

Principal, Dr Stephen Reid said: “Larne High is again delighted with the performance of its pupils at A Level.

Louise McKee achieved an A* and 2 Bs and will be going to Greenmount to study Veterinary Nursing. INLT 33-201-AM

“The school has performed above the Northern Ireland average for the second consecutive year and all pupils have achieved entry to their university course, apprenticeship or employment.

“The percentage of pupils achieving the top A*-A grade has also increased, and is now at 35 percent of all entries compared to a UK-wide average of just over 26 percent.

“This shows how well the pupils have performed in their A-Level examinations and is testimony to the hard work and dedication of the teachers who have supported the pupils so well throughout their time in the sixth form.

“The results also justify the decision made by the school’s Governors in 2016 to expand the sixth form and offer additional places and subjects so that more pupils can take Level 3 courses without having to leave Larne.”

Aimee McMillen, Rebekah Balfour and Katie Bell received their results at Larne High. INLT 33-202-AM

The school has also had “significant success” at AS-Level with the numbers of pupils again achieving three A*-C grades very high, Dr Reid added.

“This is the first year group to benefit from the additional courses in the expanded sixth form and we are delighted with the success that our pupils have achieved,” he said.

“Everyone in the school community is looking forward to the new school year and the opportunity to build on our success to date.”

Mark Bissett happy with his results at Larne High School. INLT 33-203-AM

Laura Brennan achieved 2A* and a B in her results at Larne High School. INLT 33-204-AM