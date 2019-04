Glenarm Walkers are advising there will be no Easter Trail in Glenarm Forest on Monday, April 22.

The group’s next outing is on Sunday, April 28, at Craigagh Wood, Glendun.

A woodland walk will be followed by a robust route down Glendun.

Register at Glenarm Visitors Centre at 2pm or Craigagh Chapel car park, Cushendun, at 2.30pm. Walking boots essential.