NIFRS campaign raises £13k for charities

A retired firefighter from Whitehead has spearheaded a charity-boosting health initiative.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) raised £13,228 for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke and MindWise through its ‘Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’ campaign. This enabled all three organisations to work together to promote mental and physical well-being amongst NIFRS staff and the wider community.

Core to many of the fundraising events, which took place throughout the year-long campaign, was raising awareness of the importance of keeping both your mental and physical health in good shape.

The effort was led by NIFRS Charity Champion Firefighter Noel McKee, from Whitla Fire Station, who has since retired from the service.