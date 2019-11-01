NIE engineers working to restore remainder of customers after Ballycarry power cut

Over 900 properties were without power in Ballycarry, Co Antrim, after, an incident earlier today.

A spokesperson for NIE said the outage occurred around 10.50am with supplies restored to all customers bar five by 11.40am.

The spokesperson added engineers are currently working to restore the remainder as quickly as they can.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart, whose office has been liaising with NIE, said there was a road traffic incident which resulted in damage to the electric network.

He added: “If you need to speak to NIE directly call: 03457643643.”