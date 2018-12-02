NI’s Euro 2020 qualifying group revealed

Northern Ireland’s qualifying group for the Euro 2020 tournament has just been announced.

Northern Ireland are in Group C, along with Germany, Holland, Estonia and Belarus.

FIFA currently ranks Germany 16th in the world, while Holland is ranked joined 14th (along with Sweden).

Northern Ireland is ranked 35, two places behind the Republic of Ireland.

Belarus is 76, and Estonia 96.

The Republic of Ireland meanwhile, have ended up in Group D with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar.

England are drawn in Group A with Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo.

The draw is currently going on at time of writing in Dublin.