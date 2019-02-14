Newtownabbey student’s leading role in musical with a Twist

A Glengormley teenager has a key role in a new musical with a different slant on a Dickens classic.

Robert Hamilton (16) plays Monks in Twisted, which premieres at Theatre at The Mill on Wednesday, February 20.

Twisted is the continuation tale of Oliver Twist, picking up the story 15 years later when Oliver is now in his late 20s. Monks is the half-brother of Oliver, a villain who is in jail.

A pupil at Edmund Rice college, Glengormley, Robert studies Music and Drama at GCSE level. He began acting with the Theatre at The Mill homespun group and has worked on other shows such as ‘Legally Blonde’ with New Lodge Arts and ‘Sleepy Hollow’ with CRE:8 Theatre.

He recently auditioned for the West End production of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and is currently waiting to hear news back.

Twisted, written by Larne musician Esler Burke, runs until Sunday, February 24, at Theatre at The Mill.