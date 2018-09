Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will celebrate the New Year with a Hogmanay soirée on December 31 in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally.

The soirée will commence at 9.00pm featuring musicians from the American, country, Scottish, Irish and showband scene.

These include Michael McSparron, from Carnlough, Knockagh Singers, Grouse Beaters, Second Chance and others.

Tickets are available from Halfway House Hotel at a cost of £10.