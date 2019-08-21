New social housing plan for former Larne hotel

A new social housing development is to open on the original site of the Curran Court Hotel in Larne.

The site at Curran Road will be transformed with 16 new apartments, if the proposal is given the go-ahead by planners.

The scheme is being developed by Connswater Homes in response to accommodation need identified in the area by the Housing Executive.

The new flats will be rented to tenants who are aged over 55 years.

Connswater Homes has stressed that development plans are at an early stage and it is currently examining proposals which still have to go out for consultation with the local community, councillors and stakeholders before working towards lodging a planning application with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Nadine McMahon, development manager, Connswater Homes said: “We hope people are very supportive of this proposal. There is quite a need for this accommodation in the Larne area.”