New scheme opens up Fresh Frontiers

An exciting new cross-community youth development programme has been launched for the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area.

Fresh Frontiers Youth Exchange, a project supported by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) offers young people the opportunity to enhance their personal development through promoting good relations, respect for diversity and building relations with community and business leaders.

It will involve one-to-one mentoring for participants, training in good relations, interpersonal skills, communication and presentation skills, conflict resolution and confidence building.

Participants will engage in a community project, practical work experience in a voluntary placement and a cross border visit. Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid said: “Fresh Frontiers is a unique personal development programme and an excellent opportunity for young people to get involved in their local community, enhancing peace building and community relations. Council is delighted to promote our area as a place where everybody can feel welcome, respected, celebrated and safe. I encourage young people to get involved and help celebrate all aspects of our culture and heritage, and showcase our cultural diversity.”

Phase 1 starts in Larne in January 2018 with further phases planned for Ballymena and Carrick.

The programme is being delivered by LEDCOM, in partnership with the Mid and East Antrim Peace IV Partnership. For more information or to register for this free programme, contact Laura McCourt on 028 28269973 or email lauramccourt@ledcomwbp.org