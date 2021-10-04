New president for East Antrim Christian Endeavour Union

Anne Acheson, Ballyhenry Presbyterian Church, who has been installed president of the East Antrim Christian Endeavour Union by her predecessor, Gary Bissett from Magheramorne.

She took on the role in her home church, Ballyhenry Presbyterian, on September 3.

In attendance were a small congregation made up of members of the East Antrim Executive Committee and a few of Anne’s family and close friends, with Covid restrictions observed.

Anne's Minister, The Revd Niall Lockhart, welcomed those present and opened the meeting with prayer.

Mrs Acheson speaking at her Installation.

The outgoing president, Gary Bissett from Magheramorne Presbyterian CE Society, has held the office for the last two years.

He gave a short report on his work over that period as he continued “sowing the seed”, his theme for his time as president.

Gary then welcomed Anne to the platform and, after praying for God’s blessing upon her and her family, passed over the presidential chain.

Thanking Gary for all his work as East Antrim CE President, Anne gave a brief outline of her hopes for her time as president as she pursues her theme, “new beginnings”, keeping in mind

Mrs Acheson with her husband, John, and son, Matthew.

the restrictions still in place. She then concluded the meeting with prayer.

The East Antrim Executive Committee wish her every blessing as she takes on this new responsibility in the area.