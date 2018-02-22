New pathway to prevent flooding in Craigyhill

Work has been completed on a new walkway between Linn Road shops and Dromaine Drive in Craigyhill.

Welcoming the project, in a joint statement the DUP’s Gordon Lyons MLA and Cllr Angela Smyth said: “Flooding on the old walkway between the Linn Road shops and Dromaine Drive had become a regular occurrence and inconvenience for local residents over many months.

“We requested that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council take action to have the path raised and resurfaced to prevent flooding in the future.

“The completion of the newly raised and resurfaced pathway is therefore a welcome development and we hope this will deal with the flooding issues going forward.”

The DUP representatives added they have received assurances over the green space in the same area.

“We have also secured a guarantee from the council that the green will be tidied up in the near future and will continue to liaise with them to ensure this area is maintained to a high standard.”