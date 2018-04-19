New mural celebrates Larne's famous son

One of Larne’s most famous sons has been immortalised thanks to a colourful new mural in the town centre.

Actor, film-maker, musician and writer Richard Hayward is the subject of the large-scale artwork, located at Shoe Zone on Main Street.

Hayward was among Ireland’s most celebrated creative talents of the twentieth century.

In addition to his travel writing, which opened up Ireland to the wider world, Hayward is remembered for his acting, film-making and singing careers, which lasted from 1920 until 1958.

He acted in John Wayne’s The Quiet Man, in which his song The Humour’s On Me was played, and appeared in the Titanic film A Night to Remember.

He also filmed The Luck of the Irish in Glynn, and The Early Bird in Glenarm and Carnlough.

The piece is the latest in an ongoing ‘outdoor gallery’ project by Larne Renovation Generation and follows a number of other colourful additions to the town centre in recent weeks.

These include smaller murals in the alleyways leading to Laharna Retail Park, along with four brightly painted bicycles installed recently at Broadway.

The group was also behind an eye-catching display of potted flowers on Main Street at the former site of The Cellars bar.

The pieces aim to celebrate Larne’s history as a tourist destination.

“Hats off to the amazing artists, Eoin McGinn and Dee Craig,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“Thank you also to Andrew King from Larne Renovation Generation, who had the vision and determination to make this happen.

“We are grateful to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, including all the staff involved. Thanks also to Larne councillors, especially Cllr Gregg McKeen.”

The group also expressed gratitude to Jonathan Hodge from the Hope Centre for helping to source the artists.