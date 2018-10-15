New material to be released by Warriors Of The Dystotheque

A new EP featuring material from a Larne-based DJ is set to be released this week.

Jonny McAllister, who has been in the industry for over 20 years, is a member of Warriors of the Dystotheque.

Detailing his time in the music business, Jonny said: “The band is made up of four main players; Mike and Nick Rufolo who both live in New York, Sean Graham who lives between Coventry where I met him in 1998 and Toulon in France and myself here in Northern Ireland.

“Everything we’ve released has been recorded online and we’ve never all met or been in the same studio.

“I’ve spent the last 20 years DJing across the globe with Leeroy Thornhill (The Prodigy) 2000-2003, Phil Hartnoll (Orbital) 2003-2006, two tours with Shaun Ryder and Bez from The Happy Mondays, as well as years of gigs around the world on my own club nights with major guests for over a decade in Coventry, where back in the early 2000’s my good friend and fellow DJ from Larne Fergie was living.”

He added: “I’ve slowed down the DJing and focused on my band project Warriors of the Dystotheque and it’s coming to fruition now.

“Although after a busy summer recording new material, I got the headphones out of retirement and did a Warriors of the Dystotheque DJ set at Electric Picnic a few weeks back, headlining on the Friday night at the festival in the Jerry Fish Sideshow tent to 3,500 party goers.”

The EP ‘I Know You’ll Never Die’ is released on October 19 on Reckless Records and comes with remixes from Germany’s Sascha Dive and Richard March.