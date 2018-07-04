New exhibition at Whitehead Railway Museum

Islandmagee Camera Club is staging its annual exhibition at Whitehead Railway Museum this summer.

The exhibition features members’ photographs taken in the local area.

The display, which is housed in the education room in The Stables gallery, will be refreshed week by week until the exhibition closes at the end of August.

As part of the initiative, Camera Club members are planning a photo-shoot at the museum itself.

Visitors to Whitehead Railway Museum will have free access to the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the RPSI Summer Steam train rides season starts this Saturday, July 7.

The excursions, which run from the museum will be in operation every Saturday until the end of August.

For more details visit the RPSI website at https://www.steamtrainsireland.com/