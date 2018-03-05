New date for prayer service

A new date has been scheduled for the Women’s World Day of Prayer service at Cairncastle Presbyterian Church which was cancelled on Friday night (March 2).

Due to the spell of particularly cold weather last week, the organisers decided to postpone the event until Friday, March 16.

More than 5,000 services have been planned across the world as part of the interdenominational movement.

The theme is “All God’s creation is very good” with the service written this year by the women of Suriname in South America.

Everyone will be made very welcome at the service in Cairncastle Presbyerian Church, which begins at 7.45pm on March 16.