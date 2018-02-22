New community radio licence for Larne

The airwaves around Larne will resound to the tune of community radio for another five years.

Ofcom has awarded three new community radio licences for Northern Ireland: Coast Radio, which will provide a service to Larne, Carnlough and the coast area; Coast FM, which will serve students and young people in Coleraine and Bounce FM, which will cover Banbridge.

They will join the 13 community radio stations already operating in Northern Ireland, which are among more than 250 across the UK.

The services are provided on a not-for-profit basis, focusing on the delivery of specific social benefits to a particular area or community of interest. Licences are awarded for a five-year period.