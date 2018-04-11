Natural gas for Whitehead ‘obstacles removed’

A fresh call has been made for Whitehead to be connected to the Northern Ireland natural gas network.

Speaking following a meeting with the NI Utility Regulator, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “I have long been an advocate for gas to Whitehead, as natural gas is a convenient, cleaner and more environmentally friendly fuel. Unfortunately, however, while their neighbours in Carrickfergus, Larne and Belfast have enjoyed it for years, Whitehead has been left out in the cold.

“Happily, I have been informed that some of the biggest obstacles to an extension to Whitehead have been removed. This gives me great confidence that sometime in the very near future we will see the people of Whitehead having access to the natural gas network, and all the benefits that it brings.

“Furthermore, social housing organisations have also indicated that they are keen to begin connecting their Whitehead tenants. All that is required now, is a willing provider and the installation works, so I really do hope that the people of Whitehead can be cooking on gas in the near future.”