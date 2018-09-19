National recognition for Whitehead Railway Museum

Whitehead Railway Museum was one of a dozen locations to receive official accreditation certificates at a ceremony organised by the Northern Ireland Museums Council.

Allison Cosgrove, head of Museums and Libraries at the Department for Communities, officiated at the presentation at the NIMC AGM in Belfast.

Mrs Cosgrove praised the museum network for the valuable role it played in society and said accreditation was a notable achievement.

Sinead McCartan, director of NIMC, congratulated all the accredited museums on their hard work and commitment. She said they should display their certificates with pride.

The award to Whitehead was received by John McKegney, RPSI chairman, along with Tony Ragg and Charles Friel of the Society’s curatorial committee.

The accreditation scheme, administered by NIMC on behalf of Arts Council England, sets nationally agreed standards for museums across the UK.

Whitehead Railway Museum is open from 10am to 4pm Thursday to Saturday.