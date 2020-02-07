N PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Paul Stevenson with the winning team in the Pro-Am Competition of Adam Greenwood, Norman McNeill and A. Dempsey.'1992

Peter Hanna (Fortwilliam GC professional) with Cairndhu members who were overall third at the Pro-Am Competition. Also included is club captain Brian Malcolmson.'1992

The Dambusters Golfing Society held at Ladies Night at Carrick Golf Club - pictured attending are Lee and June Burnside and Billy and Frances Robinson.'1992

Top award winners at the Ballyclare Linfield Supporters' Pigeon Club awards night, 1992

David McClung of Rotary Bearing and Transmission Co., presents Carrick Clay Pigeon treasurer Alastair Lavery with a cheque for their shoot at Bentra.'1992

Competitors in the latest heat of the Second Donegore Presbyterian Indoor Triples Tournament.'Larne Times 1992

Jackie Dawson, manager of Seapark Sports and Social Club (second left) presents a cheque to Seapark Athletic Club treasurer Tom Wylie for the forthcoming Road Race as office bearers look on.'1992