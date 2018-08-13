Myah to swim mile in support of adults with learning disabilities in Larne

A kindhearted girl from Larne will be taking on a gruelling challenge in aid of a local worthy cause.

Myah Whiteford (10) will be swimming 60 lengths on August 24 to raise funds for Larne Adult Centre.

Money raised by the Moyle Primary School pupil, who is a member of Larne Swimming Club, will support a number of activities such as, music therapy, drama and the choir.

The centre provides services to adults with learning disabilities, relying heavily on charitable donations.

Her mum Catherine said: “Myah loves helping people out. She has participated in the dementia and Alzheimer’s walk at Stormont the past two years and when she heard Larne Adult Centre were trying to raise funds, she decided she would like to help them out by doing a sponsored swim.

“She is excited to be doing something she is passionate about while helping others.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect donations for Myah’s swim in aid of Larne Adult Centre. If you would like to contribute, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/larneadultcentre