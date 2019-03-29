MS Society boosted by Magheramorne Silver Band fundraising

Magheramorne Silver Band has presented a cheque to the Multiple Sclerosis Society following a successful period of fundraising.

Society representatives Wendy Trew and Caroline Millar attended a recent band rehearsal and were presented with a cheque for £2030 by Jeff Duff (secretary) and Randal McDowell (treasurer).

Each December, the band - now in its 137th year - gets into the festive spirit with a range of concerts, performances, and busking events. Funds raised from these activities, along with a number of donations, are donated to charities, usually with some connection to current or former band members and their families.

Over two decades, the total amount raised has surpassed the £30k mark.

Further details of the band and its engagements can be found online.

New members both experienced and beginner are welcome with instruments and tuition provided free of charge.