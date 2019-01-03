Moyle Primary pupil Myah swims a mile to raise funds for adult centre

Primary seven pupil Myah Whiteford has swum a mile to raise funds for Larne Adult Centre.

Myah, who is a member of Larne Swimming Club, completed 60 lengths for the challenge raising £300.

Mum Catherine said: “Myah loves helping people out. She has participated in the dementia and Alzheimer’s walk at Stormont for the past two years and when she heard Larne Adult Centre was trying to raise funds, she decided she would like to help them out by doing a sponsored swim.

“She is excited to be doing something she is passionate about while helping others.

“The funds raised will help the centre with activities such as, music therapy, drama and choir.”

Friends of Larne Adult Centre have congratulated Myah, a pupil, of Moyle Primary School, saying: “This is a very big achievement. It is an outstanding effort.”

The support group said that the donation will enable clients to take part in drama and music therapy, outings, purchase of equipment and to maintain and develop a sensory garden.