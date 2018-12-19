‘Moving together and forwards’- new motto for Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been presented with a new Coat of Arms which includes features from its three legacy councils.

The Coat of Arms’ shield is derived from the arms of the former borough of Ballymena, while the crest is largely derived from Carrickfergus, with shuttles and ship elements from Larne.

Elected representatives of Mid and East Antrim attended a presentation of the borough's new coat of arms at the Braid, in Ballymena. Also in attendance were chief executive Anne Donaghy, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Joan Christie and Timothy Duke, of Norroy and Ulster King of Arms.

A knight stands to the left of the crest and an Irish warrior to the right. Both feature in the arms of the legacy Carrickfergus borough. Slemish Mountain can be seen in the background and flax flowers in the foreground.

A wreath represents the coming together of three boroughs.

The new Coat of Arms was formally presented to the council by Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, Timothy Duke, at a special meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Monday evening.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, was among the special guests.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “Receiving our new Coat of Arms is another hugely significant milestone for Mid and East Antrim.

“Our Coat of Arms consists of several component parts, the central one being the shield, upheld by two supporters; over the shield sits a helmet with a crest; beneath it is a motto.

“The design of all these components has been at least partially informed by the coats of arms of the borough’s three predecessor bodies - Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena.

“The motto, meaning together and forwards, reflects the spirit in which our three councils came together, and how we are moving forward as one.”