Motorists urged to park safely at bonfires

The PSNI is urging motorists to park a safe distance from bonfires tonight.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “One area that I would ask you to be mindful of is parking on the Old Glenarm Road too close to the bonfire.

“I understand those with restricted mobility or young children have historically parked there to watch the bonfire.

“I will try and get a few cones, but if they’ve been moved or you don’t see them, I need you to consider your location to the bonfire

“Be mindful of the increased heat and park a little further away.”