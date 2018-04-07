Motorists advised to expect travel disruption

Police are advising motorists to expect some traffic disruption due to a band parade tonight.

Taking to social media, a police spokesperson said: “Folks, we have a fairly large band parade taking place in Larne tonight from about 7.30pm onwards so you can expect some traffic disruption on the following routes: Greenland Drive, Herbert Avenue, Old Glenarm Road, Victoria Road, Glenarm Road, Newington Avenue, Waterloo Road, Recreation Road, Slemish Drive and Ferris Avenue.

“We will do our best to accommodate traffic flow, but please expect some delays for your journey.”