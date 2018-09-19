Motorists advised to be vigilant for fallen trees as Storm Ali sweeps East Antrim

Police are advising motorists to remain vigilant for fallen trees and debris during Storm Ali.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s possible some roads may be flooded, so be prepared to happen upon mini lagoons.

A tree has fallen outside Ballyclare High School.

“Be able to stop in the distance you can see to be clear. This is especially important for roads that may be blocked by trees and branches.”

Two trees are reported to be obstructing the main road between Larne and Ballymena.

A fallen tree is blocking a section of the Rashee Road at Ballyclare High School.

A tree has also fallen at Collin Road near Tildarg.

The PSNI has warned of trees obstructing roads across the Newtownabbey area.

Police have also reported a tree down on the Belfast Road between Carrickfergus and Whitehead

Police have managed to move the obstruction and say that the road is “passable with care”.

The junction of Beltoy Road and Marshallstown Road is blocked by a tree on both sides.

The Carnlough Road is closed approximately one mile from Broughshane towards Carnlough due to a fallen tree.

Police say: “Please be mindful of possible obstruction in the road when driving.

They are also warning of “repositioned trampolines”.

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Basically take care out there. Slow down, put your headlights on and allow plenty of time. It’s better to arrive a few minutes late than not at all.”