Mother pays tribute to ‘kindhearted’ son who died after river incident

The mother of Larne man, Connor Murray (23), has spoken with pride about her memories of her son.

Connor passed away in Belfast City Hospital on Wednesday (May 9) following an incident the previous Friday at the Inver River.

Speaking to the Times, his mum Barbara said: “Connor was kindhearted and supported a number of different charities. When he worked in Belfast he used to buy food and cigarettes for a homeless man and he was happy he was able to help.”

Barbara added she wants to get the message out that “hopefully other people will be safe around waterways”.

Since the tragedy last week, the family has been overwhelmed by the support they have received.

She said: “Everyone has gone above and beyond. Neighbours, family members and friends have all been amazing.

“We have received well over 1,800 messages and calls and the support we have had has encouraged us.

“I want to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, paramedics, Air Ambulance, PSNI and members of the public who tried to help Connor, as well as the ICU staff at the Royal and the City Hospital.”

Connor’s funeral service will take place in Craighyhill Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 16 at noon and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium, arriving at 3pm.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Larne received a report of a male in distress in a river adjacent to the A8 Ballymena Road at around 2.40pm on Friday, May 4.

“Fire service personnel, police and the air ambulance attended. The male was extracted from the water and taken to hospital where he later died.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”