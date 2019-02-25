‘More work needed’ to tackle paramilitary imagery in East Antrim, say candidates

All paramilitary imagery in public spaces across Mid and East Antrim needs to be removed, according to the Alliance party.

Councillor Robert Logan and Danny Donnelly, who will be standing in May’s council election, said the removal of murals, flags and other paraphernalia would help create shared spaces for everyone.

Mr Logan said: “Paramilitaries use many methods to exert their control over areas. One of those is public imagery, of which we have many displayed prominently in the Larne Lough area, and which is designed to spread fear, intimidate people and undermine the rule of law in our society.

“While some work has been carried out on this matter, much more needs to happen.”

The duo said if elected, they will be seeking a “cross-party consensus” to banish paramilitary images from public spaces before engaging with the relevant agencies to help achieve that.

Mr Donnelly said: “Every party has previously agreed to deal with paramilitarism, so now it’s time to live up to those commitments and tackle this poison in our society.”