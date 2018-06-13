‘More groups than ever’ for Summer Arts Festival in Larne

Families enjoyed a sea of colour, music and activities during this year’s Summer Arts Festival in Larne.

The programme was based around the theme ‘Dancing in the Street’ with businesses getting into the spirit by creating dance inspired window displays and promotions.

Enjoying the parade and music in Larne on Saturday. inlt 22-224-am

And on Saturday, crowds lined the streets of the town centre for a carnival parade.

The retail heart was awash with performers showcasing music and dance from around the world.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “A huge congratulations to all of those involved in the organisation of what was a brilliant festival.

“There really was something for everyone and it was wonderful to see so many schools getting involved.

Rachel McMaster, Arts and Events officer, keeps a close eye on the parade. INLT 22-221-AM

“The carnival parade was superb and the weather really played its part.

“We had more groups taking part than ever before this year and the festival delivered a feast for the senses for all ages and right across the town.

“From the carnival to the Arts in the Park performances, there really was something for everyone in the family to enjoy and it was a truly be a great week in Larne.

“Council is committed to supporting art of all forms for our citizens and I’m delighted there was such a great turnout from people right across the borough.”

Leading the Larne Alive parade is new Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Lindsay Millar. INLT 22-214-AM

Artists worked hard on creating a series of specially designed lamppost banners, which were hoisted around the town and based on the theme of dance, which proved a huge success last year.

The new banners added to the existing creations, ensuring Larne was splashed with colour throughout the festival.

Larne’s traders, including RA Glass, Ann’s Pantry, Four Legged Friends and the Amara Trust, again threw their full weight behind the festival, busily creating special themed window displays and promotions.

On Sunday, the free Arts in The Park was another highlight with artists showcasing their work, including Miguel Neves, Rosalind Fair and Audrey Kyle to name a few.

The event also featured live music by Larne Music Yard and Coach, and performances by Ta Da Irish Dance Company.

Visitors also had the chance to get a bit of hair up-styling by Crafty Belfast, watch C21 Theatre Company’s tribute to 80s dance, have a go at learning some circus skills and creating their own kite.