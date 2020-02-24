Moderator of Presbyterian Church in Ireland impressed by visit to Jubilee Farm

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Dr William Henry, has praised Jubilee Farm outside Glynn for its “vision for environmental and agricultural stewardship”

During a tour of Northern Ireland’s first community-owned farm, Dr Henry enjoyed a behind-the-scenes glimpse at vegetable and livestock production and met some of the care farming clients who visit for weekly volunteering sessions.

He also heard about Jubilee’s work to engage churches with environmental and agricultural issues, as well as their just- launched Church Partnership Programme.

Also accompanying the Moderator were Minister Emeritus of Ballycarry Presbyterian Church, Rev Gabrielle Farquhar and Moderator of the Carrickfergus Presbytery, Rev David Cromie.

Dr Henry said: “I was really impressed with the vision for environmental and agricultural stewardship and the innovative ways that Jubilee Farm is enabling ordinary people to be involved.

“I was particularly keen to see how the partnership programme can offer some simple, practical ideas for church engagement.

“I would encourage churches, and indeed anyone, to have a closer look at what the farm is doing here in Larne.”

Commenting on Dr Henry’s visit, Jubilee managing director Dr Jonny Hanson said: ‘A key part of Jubilee’s focus is engaging churches across all the denominations with environmental and agricultural stewardship. As part of our Church Partnership Programme, we look forward to working with churches in the Larne area and beyond on this strategic and timely endeavour.’

Rev Gabrielle Farquhar, who acts as Chaplain to the Project said, “Jubilee Farm is a very special place with an ethos of caring for the earth and each other in the way God delights and expects of us.

“In the past few weeks some people from the day centres in Larne and Carrickfergus have begun spending time on the Farm, and amongst other things enjoying

the animals - especially the newly born goat kids.

“Jubilee Farm is at its embryonic stage and needs support from churches, local community and any who can share its vision.”