Model Railway Day in Whitehead

Whitehead Railway Museum will host its first Model Railway Day this Saturday (November 9).

The exhibition at the Castleview Road premises will showcase layouts in the Carriage, Locomotive and Stables Galleries, 10am-5pm.

Two dozen layouts will be on show for the event including a “never before seen” museum standard layout from England, the ‘Saltdean’, a Victorian model which includes a brewery and 0 gauge locomotives based on William Stroudley’s designs.

Other highlights include Thomas the Tank Engine, vintage models, Lego layouts and a new N gauge layout in a briefcase featuring a tractor factory.

Tickets can be purchased on entry and are £10 for adults and £6 for children with a family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) costing £25. Each ticket includes a steam train ride, operating from the Station Building platform every 15 minutes, 12-4pm.