Mid and East Antrim to celebrate diversity in borough

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is hosting a series of events to raise awareness of the diverse cultures across the borough as part of week-long celebrations titled ‘#embRACE’.

Now in its second year, the series of events make up part of council’s Good Relations Programme.

There is something for all ages and abilities with park runs, cultural crafts and story-telling for children, music and dance performances.

The festival runs from February 16 until February 23 and celebrates the “rich and diverse cultures” of Mid and East Antrim.

Mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar said: “Last year was such a success, we’re back for more in 2019.

“It is great to see so many people taking part in the various events and celebrating and embracing the rich and diverse cultures of our borough.”

“This event, delivered through the council’s Good Relations Programme, continues to develop “mutual understanding, respect for cultural traditions, the principle of interdependence and positive cross-community and race relations here.

“Programmes like this are important for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as we continue to work together to create a better future for all. Council wants everyone who lives, works or visits our borough to feel welcome, safe and respected.”

Most of the events are free but some need to be booked in advance, so check out the council website.

This programme has been supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.