Mid and East Antrim strategy to create an ‘inclusive community’

A new strategy promoting Good Relations has been launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The Good Relations Strategy acknowledges the challenges, and encourages the community to find ways to “work collectively to create a better future for all”.

The council says that central to this is “creating good relations between and within communities”.

The plan focuses on four areas: Children and young people, shared community, safe community and cultural expression.

“It covers things like education, sport and drama opportunities, social provision, more investment in marginalised communities, joint partnership working to tackle paramilitaries and how to celebrate all the cultures of the borough safely and respectfully.

“We would like to thank the Executive Office and all of those who contributed information and ideas to the development of this strategy, and we look forward to you being part of the many programmes and events planned.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr. Lindsay Millar said: “We want to ensure that Mid and East Antrim is a strong, vibrant and inclusive community.

“We believe this aim can be achieved by working towards developing our children and young people, creating safe and shared communities, and promoting positive cultural expression in keeping with ‘Together: Building a United Community’.”