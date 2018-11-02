Mid and East Antrim residents asked for views on outdoor recreation

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is calling on residents to have their say on an outdoor recreation strategy for the area.

The council wants as much response as possible from clubs, groups, and lovers of the great outdoors to take part in a public consultation as they draw up proposals that will see which natural assets can be used for the benefit of residents and attract visitors to our borough.

With coastline, rivers, uplands and low lands, forests, parks and open spaces, Mid and East Antirm has some of the most fantastic natural assets just waiting to be developed.

To get involved, come along to one of three public consultation events, which are being led by Outdoor Recreation NI.

These will take place at: Carrickfergus Town Hall (Dobbs Room), on Tuesday November 13 from 7.00 pm until 9.00 pm; Larne Town Hall (Wilson Room), Tuesday November 20, from 7.00 pm until 9.00 pm and Ballymena Showgrounds (Des Allen Suite), Tue November 27, from 7.00 pm until 9.00 pm.

Outdoor Recreation activities and facilities up for discussion include walking, cycling, horse riding, canoeing, fishing and mountain biking, as well as adventure activities such as archery, climbing, fell running, jet skiing, orienteering, sailing and water-skiing, etc.

Get involved by completing the online survey at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/96YD9VS