Mid and East Antrim prepares to switch on to Christmas

Mid and East Antrim will celebrate Christmas with new lights in town centres across the borough.

Larne’s celebrations will get underway on Friday November 16, between 6.00 pm and 8.00 pm when schools and community groups will help light up the streets as they lead Santa and the mayor to Broadway to switch on the Christmas lights.

The sky above Carrickfergus on Saturday November 17 will be lit up as well as the tree with a fireworks display around 5.45pm.

This follows a day of family entertainment from 2.00 pm with live music by “The VIPs”, dance by “Studio 86”, musical theatre by Uplift Performing Arts, a mini funfair and a carol service at St Nicholas’ Church, at 4.00 pm, getting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “All the town centres have got new lights this year and we want you to share the sparkle on social media using the #FindYourChristmas when you’re in buying your Christmas goodies.

“We have such an array of fantastic independent retailers, big high street names, cafes and coffee shops as well as beauty, hardware and gift shops across our towns, so there is truly something for everyone.

“With all our towns well within an hour of Belfast, Mid and East Antrim offers something a bit different and an amazing opportunity to buy unique gifts for loved ones this year.

“These special festive events draw in families from across Mid and East Antrim and with the local shops offering a range of ideal Christmas gifts, I’m inviting all our residents and visitors to #FindYourChristmas this festive season and share it with us all on social media.”