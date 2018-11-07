Mid and East Antrim prepares to remember the fallen

A series of Remembrance events to commemorate those who lost their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts will take place across Mid and East Antrim this weekend.

Remembrance services are being held in the borough’s towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne with poignant ceremonies in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.

This year’s commemorative events will take place on the centenary of the 1918 Armistice. Poppy wreaths will be laid on behalf of council at each of the locations.

Council buildings will be lit in red from 9 to 12 November to mark Remembrance weekend.

The Mayor, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim to take part in Remembrance services for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They must never be forgotten for the price they paid in order that we may live in freedom.”

Remembrance events will take place on November 11 as follows:

Ballymena: Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE, will be represented by Hon Christopher Brooke, who will join elected members for a parade from the Services Club to Memorial Park, where a service will take place from 10.50am

Carrickfergus: A service will take place at the town’s War Memorial from 10.45am;

Larne: Elected members will parade from the Royal British Legion from 10.30am, followed by a service at the War Memorial from 11am;

Cullybackey: A parade will leave from the Reformed Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm and proceed to the War Memorial for a 3.00pm service;

Whitehead: A service will take place at the War Memorial from 11am;

Glynn: A parade will leave Glenvale Park at 2.45pm for a service at the War Memorial;

Broughshane: A service will take place at the War Memorial from 11am, following a parade from the village’s community centre;

Kells and Connor: A parade will leave the community centre at 10.30am ahead of a service at the Remembrance Garden.

Friday, November 9:

A service and wreath laying will take place the Village War Memorial from 7pm. This will be followed by refreshments and a slideshow in Ballycarry Community Centre

The Mayor added: “I encourage everyone to get involved and show their support and respect for our servicemen and women by backing the Poppy Appeal.

“Money raised is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to the millions of those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, and their families.

“I thank all those who volunteer their time to the fundraising campaign locally.”

Refurbishment work has been taking place at war memorials throughout the borough this year including Larne, Ballymena, Knockagh and Whitehead. The plans are part of a wide range of initiatives as counciljoins with its counterparts throughout the UK to mark the centenary of the end of The Great War.

Mid and East Antrim will be participating in the WW1 Beacons of Light at 7.00pm on Sunday, November 11 when over 1,000 beacons will be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, symbolising an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

In Carrickfergus, a beacon will be lit at Castle Green. There will be a reading of Tribute to the Millions and sounding of the Last Post before the lighting of the beacon.

A number of ‘Ghost Tommies’ have also been erected at locations across the borough.The poignant sculptures have been placed in the Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus areas in memory of all those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The sombre events on Sunday 11 November will pay tribute to the millions killed or wounded in battle, and those on the home front who struggled amidst pain and loss to help ensure freedom.