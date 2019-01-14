Mid and East Antrim leisure membership ‘from child’s first swim’

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is offering family membership of its leisure centres for £39 a month.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “Right from a child’s first swim, Mid and East Antrim’s three leisure centres are here to offer people of all abilities lifelong support to achieve their health and wellness goals.

“Our dedicated team of experts strive to provide safe, friendly and inclusive environments, as well as offer a range of membership and pricing options to suit every budget.

“Whether you’re looking to get into shape, keen to improve your fitness, or simply want to get out and try new activities, the Get MEActive family membership is a great option.

“Use our top-class facilities and equipment, get involved in the wide range of expert-led classes for all ages and abilities, experience the fun and welcoming atmosphere in our centres and meet our dedicated team of staff, on hand to help you get the most out of your experience. We have everything you need to get more active together - right on your doorstep.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to facilitating and promoting top class sport in our borough. The health and wellbeing of our citizens is vitally important and a key aspect of our Putting People First Community Plan.”