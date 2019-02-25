Mid and East Antrim leisure centre pricing under review

A new pricing policy for leisure centres is expected to be rolled out later this year in Mid and East Antrim Borough.

Confirming its current policy is under review, a council spokesperson added: “It will bring all three centres in line with each other to ensure fairness for everyone enjoying our state of the art facilities across the borough.”

The local authority was responding to criticism from Alliance council candidate Noel Williams over the cost of using MEA Council centres compared to those in Antrim & Newtownabbey Council area.

Mr Williams stated: “This issue came to light after the discovery that Carrickfergus and Larne leisure centres charge student/concession membership at £22.40. However, the Ballyearl, Sixmile and Valley leisure centres charge only £16 for student/concession membership.

“I feel very strongly that again Carrickfergus has not benefitted from the supposed efficiencies of a bigger council and is seen as the poor relation.

“Since Carrickfergus Borough Council merged into Mid and East Antrim our residents are losing out by comparison to those living in our neighbouring Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.”