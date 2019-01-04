Mid and East Antrim handyperson service

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) continues to offers its popular handyperson service.

The home repairs service is available to those aged over 60 years in the borough, at a cost of £10 per hour, for a maximum of three hours.

“I am delighted with the service. I now live on my own since my father passed away last year. I miss him for doing the small jobs around our house. I would recommend the handyperson service to everyone.”

For more information on the MEAAP handyperson service or to make a booking, contact Lianne on 028 25 658604.