Michelle ‘thrilled’ at Young Designer of the Year Award

A talented student from Glenarm says she is honoured after landing a leading design award.

Michelle McAuley, of Edinburgh College of Art, received the Young Designer of the Year Award at DublinTown Fashion Festival yesterday (Wednesday).

DublinTown Fashion Festival crowned Michelle McAuley from Glenarm as the 2018 Young Designer of the Year. Pictures: Andres Poveda

Fashionistas flocked to The Round Room at The Mansion House to celebrate DublinTown Fashion: The Collective.

The event officially launched the new A/W fashion season by showcasing the latest trends, styles and must-buys from high-street favourites, along with highlighting the best of Ireland’s up and coming design talent.

Host for the evening, Xposé presenter, Cassie Stokes welcomed the excited crowd and started the show off in style by introducing the always anticipated, Younger Designer of the Year Award.

The 10 budding fashion designers showcased their unique designs for all to see. Last year’s winner, Naomi Ajetunmobi, passed on the coveted title to Michelle, who mixed Irish craft and contemporary fashion to create an unconventional collection.

On winning the competition, Michelle said: “I’m so thrilled to be chosen as this year’s young designer of the year, it’s such an honour!”